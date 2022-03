A rusted metal container found at Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park was found to contain "some very dried-out cosmetics" that might date from more than 100 years ago. Photo courtesy of Petrified Forest National Park/Facebook

March 10 (UPI) -- National Parks Service officials said a rusted metal case found buried at Petrified Forest National Park turned out to contain makeup dating back more than 100 years. Petrified Forest National Park officials said in a Facebook post that the "small metal case" was found at the site of a homestead that was "owned by the Howell family around 1900." Advertisement

"At first the case was rusted shut and we were uncertain of its contents," the post said.

Officials were eventually able to open the case, revealing "some very dried-up cosmetics."

"This cosmetics case likely belonged to one of the women of the Howell ranch or the Olson family who bought the property in the 1930s," the post said.

The National Parks Service said the makeup case and other "personal items help tell the story of the generations of women who have called the Petrified Forest landscape home."