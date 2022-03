Firefighters responded to the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Weissport, Pa., to rescue a cat seen stranded on the bridge wall. Photo courtesy of the Lehighton Fire Department/Facebook

March 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded on a wall atop a bridge. The Lehighton Fire Department said crews responded to the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Weissport after the stranded cat was reported to the Carbon County Friends of Animals group. Advertisement

"We dispatched our ladder truck and personnel to the area," Lehighton Fire Chief Pat Mriss told the Times News. "At that point, we had two different game plans in case one wouldn't work."

Mriss said the ladder truck was able to reach the cat, which was perched on the bridge wall outside of a chain-link fence.

"Personnel ascended the ladder, the cat was friendly, and we were able to easily rescue the cat from the bridge," he said. "The cat was fine; just seemed a little scared."

Carbon County Friends of Animals said it is now attempting to identify the cat's owner so the feline can be returned home.