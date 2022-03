A prop oil can used in 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" is being auctioned with a starting price of $200,000. Photo courtesy of GWS Auctions

March 10 (UPI) -- A California-based auction house said it is selling a rare piece of movie memorabilia: the Tin Man's oil can from The Wizard of Oz. GWS Auctions said the oil can, one of five used during filming of the 1939 movie, was presented to Tin Man actor Jack Haley after the film wrapped.

"This piece has excellent investment potential, as items from or made for this legendary film almost never surface, including the Tin Man costume which is said to be lost," the auction listing states.

Bidding starts at $200,000.

The auction house said the oil can is on loan to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles until November, and the museum has expressed an interest in extending the loan if an agreement can be reached with the new owner.