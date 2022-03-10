Trending
March 10, 2022

Brazilian speedrunner sets new 41.022-second 'Super Mario World' record

By Ben Hooper

March 10 (UPI) -- A Brazilian video gaming enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 1990 Super Nintendo game Super Mario World in only 41.022 seconds.

Matheus Furtado, known as FURiOUS online, broke the speed record for completing Super Mario World in the "0 Exit" category, meaning he used a glitch in the game to reach the end credits without finishing a single level.

Furtado's time of 41.022 seconds took the Guinness World Record from U.S. gamer SethBling, who set the previous fastest time of 41.350 seconds in April 2020.

Furtado said his work as a software developer gave him prior experiences with glitches and bugs.

"Turning programming flaws in these games into something useful, like shortening a record time, is what inspires me to break records in this kind of speedrun category," he told Guinness.

Loose cow wanders California highway, strip mall parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose cow wanders California highway, strip mall parking lot
March 10 (UPI) -- A cow was safely captured in California after going for a walk on the highway and escaping from authorities in a shopping center parking lot.
Maryland man wins $100,000 from scratch-off after winning cruise, football tickets
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man wins $100,000 from scratch-off after winning cruise, football tickets
March 10 (UPI) -- Lottery enthusiast Richard 'Rick' Heilman of Riverdale, Md., has won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Inspectors seize six shipments of bloodsuckers in Philadelphia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Inspectors seize six shipments of bloodsuckers in Philadelphia
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, recently seized six air cargo shipments of bloodsuckers in Philadelphia.
British farm announces birth of five-legged lamb
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British farm announces birth of five-legged lamb
March 9 (UPI) -- The owners of a British farm said they were shocked when a lamb was born recently with a fifth leg sticking out of its side.
First-edition Charizard Pokemon card sells for $336,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
First-edition Charizard Pokemon card sells for $336,000
March 9 (UPI) -- A rare, first-edition Pokemon card that had been expected to sell for $200,000 ended up fetching a high bid of $336,000 in an auction.
Coyote rescued from bars of metal fence in Washington
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Coyote rescued from bars of metal fence in Washington
March 9 (UPI) -- Police in Washington came to the rescue of a "real-life Wile E. Coyote" that found itself wedged between the bars of a metal fence.
Texas showing of 'The Batman' interrupted by live bat released as a prank
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas showing of 'The Batman' interrupted by live bat released as a prank
March 9 (UPI) -- A live bat that caused chaos at a Texas screening of "The Batman" was released by a moviegoer as a prank, the theater operator confirmed.
Flying chunk of ice shatters tow truck's windshield in Massachusetts
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Flying chunk of ice shatters tow truck's windshield in Massachusetts
March 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts tow truck driver's dashboard camera was recording when a chunk of ice flew from another vehicle and smashed the truck's windshield.
Elk rescued from window well of Colorado home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Elk rescued from window well of Colorado home
March 9 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters responded to a Colorado home to conduct an unusual rescue when an elk fell into a home's window well.
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
March 9 (UPI) -- A restored version of the world's longest car broke its own Guinness World Record when it was officially measured at 100 feet and 1.50 inches long.
