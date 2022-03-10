Trending
March 10, 2022 / 4:16 PM

Insurance company details dirty deeds done by dogs

By Ben Hooper
British insurance company Aviva detailed some of the most unusual home insurance claims involving dogs, including a canine who flooded his owner's home by turning on the kitchen tap. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- British home insurance company Aviva detailed some of the most unusual claims involving dogs, including a canine that flooded its owner's home by running the kitchen sink.

Aviva said it typically receives about 800 accidental damage claims each year for incidents involving dogs, and the company said each claim was valued at an average $1,440.

The company detailed some of the most unusual claims involving the canine companions of homeowners, including the story of a Labrador/Great Dane mix named Whiskey who turned on the water tap in his owner's kitchen, causing $5,233 worth of flooding damage to the house.

Another customer informed the company that she was cleaning out a fish tank at her home when her dog became snagged on a charging cable and caused her laptop computer to fall into a bucket filled with water.

The company said other claims included a dog who spilled paint on their owner's stairs, a dog who spilled bleach on their owner's carpet, a dog who knocked a hot iron onto a carpet and a dog who got excited to see another canine and knocked over their owner's TV.

"Most home insurance policies have exclusions for damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals, so we'd urge customers to check their cover. But as our records show, there are plenty of dog-related incidents where home insurance -- and particularly accidental damage cover -- can come to the rescue," said Kelly Whittington, property claims director for Aviva.

