A rare Charizard card from the first English-language set of the Pokemon Trading Card Game sold for $336,000 in an auction. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

March 9 (UPI) -- A rare, first-edition Pokemon card that had been expected to sell for $200,000 ended up fetching a high bid of $336,000 in an auction. Heritage Auctions said the Pokemon Trading Card Game Charizard No. 4 First Edition Base Set Trading Card is a highly sought item among collectors due to its being from the first English-language run of Pokemon cards. Advertisement

The card sold in the auction is one of only 121 known examples to have received a perfect 10 rating from inspectors.

Heritage Auctions said the card sold for $336,000, making it the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold by the auction house. The previous record was $300,000.

A 1998 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo promo card previously made headlines in late February when it fetched a $900,000 bid in an action organized by Goldin. The sum is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a Pokemon card.