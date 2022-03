Police in West Richland, Wash., came to the rescue of a coyote that found itself wedged between the bars of a fence. Photo courtesy of the West Richland Police Department/Facebook

March 9 (UPI) -- Police in Washington came to the rescue of a "real-life Wile E. Coyote" that found itself wedged between the bars of a metal fence. The West Richland Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers "responded to the real life Wile E. Coyote who had again been foiled by Road Runner."

The coyote was wedged between the bars of a metal fence, but did not appear to be injured, the post said.

Police said the coyote "scampered off" after being freed from its predicament.