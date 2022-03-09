Flying chunk of ice shatters tow truck's windshield in Massachusetts

March 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts tow truck driver's dashboard camera was recording when a chunk of ice flew from another vehicle and smashed the truck's windshield.

Dean Weymouth, owner of Hyannis-based Capeway Towing, posted a video to the business' Facebook page showing the moment the ice struck the tow truck's windshield while traveling on Route 6 in Wellfleet.

Advertisement

Weymouth said the driver suffered some minor cuts from the broken glass, but was otherwise uninjured.

"This is why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle," Weymouth wrote.