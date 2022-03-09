World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long

The world's longest car, a limousine called the American Dream, broke its own Guinness World Record after it was restored and officially measured at 100 feet and 1.5 inches long. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 9 (UPI) -- A restored version of the world's longest car broke its own Guinness World Record when it was officially measured at 100 feet and 1.5 inches long. Guinness World Records said the super limousine known as the American Dream was originally built in 1986 by car customizer Jay Ohrberg and measured 60 feet long.

Ohrberg later extended the vehicle to 100 feet long, capturing the Guinness World Record for the longest car.

The vehicle made numerous appearances in film before eventually ending up in a New Jersey warehouse, where it sat for several years.

Michael Manning, owner of the Autoseum technical teaching museum in Nassau County, N.Y., decided to take on the monumental task of restoring the American Dream, which had rusted during its time in storage to the point where many of its components were unsalvageable.

"I first found the car at an autobody show in New Jersey and it was garbage. It was covered in graffiti, the windows were broken, the tires were flat, but I fell in love with it anyway. I said, 'I'm going to get this car and I'm going to bring it back and restore it,'" Manning said.

Manning said his plans were interrupted by budget issues and he was left searching for a new home for the car when Autoseum's lease with Nassau County was terminated.

Manning ended up listing the car on eBay, where it was purchased in 2019 by Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Fla.

The car was shipped down to Orlando, and Manning came with it to participate in the restoration.

The restored American Dream features a helipad, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a putting green and a large waterbed.

Manning said the car will now be displayed at the Dezerland Park Car Museum.

"You really couldn't put it on the road because it's too long," Manning said. "It was built to be put on display."