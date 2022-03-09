Trending
March 9, 2022 / 8:32 AM

Illinois zoo announces birth of critically endangered Amur leopard cubs

By Wade Sheridan

March 9 (UPI) -- The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Ill., has announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur Leopard cubs, a male and a female.

The cubs are thriving the Niabi Zoo said on Facebook. A third cub was also born, however, the newborn was only able to survive a few days.

Amur Leopard cubs are the most critically endangered big cat in the world with fewer than 100 left, the zoo said. Only seven others were born in 2021.

The births come after the Niabi Zoo was chosen by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group as a partner in 2019. The zoo, following COVID-19 related delays, received Iona from the U.K. to breed with their male Amur leopard named Jilin.

Jilin and Iona are now first-time parents.

"We are honored and excited to have been able to contribute to such an important conservation program for such a critically endangered species. It speaks very well of the regard in which Niabi is held in the international conservation community, and to the expertise of the Niabi Zoo animal care staff," director Lee Jackson said in a statement.

