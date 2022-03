A surfer at Maroubra Beach in Randwick, Australia, returned to shore after being "bumped" by a shark and discovered the ocean predator had left a bite mark on his board. Photo courtesy of Randwick Council/Twitter

March 8 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer returned to shore uninjured after an encounter with a shark that left a bite mark on his board. The Randwick City Council said the surfer, who was not identified, was in the water early Tuesday morning at Maroubra Beach when his board was "bumped" by a shark.

The surfer returned to shore and found the shark had left a bite mark on his board.

Lifeguards patrolled the area and confirmed there was a shark swimming nearby. The species of shark was not identified.

The city council said all local beaches were being closed temporarily to protect swimmers and surfers.