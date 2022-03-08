Four siblings with combined age of 383 earn Guinness World Record

March 8 (UPI) -- A group of four siblings with a combined age of more than 383 years were awarded a Guinness World Record for longevity.

Gerry Bulger, 100, of Greenfield, Wis., said she was excited to learn that she and her siblings earned the record for highest combined age, four siblings, and would appear in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Advertisement

"I can't wait to see it. I saw last year's issue and I realized I'm going to be in the next coming issue," Bulger told WITI-TV.

Bulger will be joined in the book by siblings Marjorie Gilmartin, 97; Robert Goebel, 95; and Richard Goebel, 93.

"We all ended up very healthy," Bulger said.

Ginny Bulger Cowan, Gerry's daughter, said her mother's family members help keep one another feeling young.

"When they get together it's always a really good time. There's a lot of humor and it's always a party atmosphere," Bulger Cowan said.