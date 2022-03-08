Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 8, 2022 / 12:48 PM

Four siblings with combined age of 383 earn Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- A group of four siblings with a combined age of more than 383 years were awarded a Guinness World Record for longevity.

Gerry Bulger, 100, of Greenfield, Wis., said she was excited to learn that she and her siblings earned the record for highest combined age, four siblings, and would appear in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Advertisement

"I can't wait to see it. I saw last year's issue and I realized I'm going to be in the next coming issue," Bulger told WITI-TV.

Bulger will be joined in the book by siblings Marjorie Gilmartin, 97; Robert Goebel, 95; and Richard Goebel, 93.

"We all ended up very healthy," Bulger said.

Ginny Bulger Cowan, Gerry's daughter, said her mother's family members help keep one another feeling young.

"When they get together it's always a really good time. There's a lot of humor and it's always a party atmosphere," Bulger Cowan said.

Read More

Shark leaves bite mark on Australian surfer's board Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop Michigan woman wins $300,000 with lottery ticket picked by dad

Latest Headlines

Shark leaves bite mark on Australian surfer's board
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Shark leaves bite mark on Australian surfer's board
March 8 (UPI) -- An Australian surfer returned to shore uninjured after an encounter with a shark that left a bite mark on his board.
Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop
March 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana shared video of the moment a deputy was "pounced on" by a squirrel during a traffic stop.
Michigan woman wins $300,000 with lottery ticket picked by dad
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan woman wins $300,000 with lottery ticket picked by dad
March 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who asked her father to pick out her lottery ticket found the man had the lucky touch when she scored a $300,000 jackpot.
Book returned to British library 65 years after being found next to a road
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Book returned to British library 65 years after being found next to a road
March 7 (UPI) -- An overdue book was returned to a British library nearly 65 years after a young reader found it abandoned at the side of a road.
Abandoned boat found tethered to 'No Parking' sign on California street
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Abandoned boat found tethered to 'No Parking' sign on California street
March 7 (UPI) -- Police officers in California were left scratching their heads when a boat was found abandoned in a street -- and tied to a "No Parking" sign.
Bear relocated to sanctuary after Italian bakery break-in
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear relocated to sanctuary after Italian bakery break-in
March 7 (UPI) -- An Italian brown bear that made headlines when it broke into a bakery to feast on cookies has been captured and taken to a sanctuary.
Unfinished building imploded after 15 years in Florida
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Unfinished building imploded after 15 years in Florida
March 7 (UPI) -- A partially completed building that sat abandoned in a Florida city's downtown for 15 years was imploded after multiple delays.
Cow rescued from chest-deep mud in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow rescued from chest-deep mud in Pennsylvania
March 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were summoned to a muddy field in Pennsylvania to free a cow that was stuck chest-deep in the mud for 12 hours.
Vacationer breaks poi weaving world record in Italy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vacationer breaks poi weaving world record in Italy
March 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute.
Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
Odd News // 2 days ago
Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
March 5 (UPI) -- A thief who broke into a freight truck in Denver this week made out with some macabre cargo: a box of human heads.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop
Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement