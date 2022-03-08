Trending
March 8, 2022 / 1:50 PM

North Carolina guinea pig performs tricks for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her pet guinea pig unofficially set a Guinness World Record by performing more than 14 tricks in 1 minute.

Gwen Ford said her guinea pig, Coco, attempted the world record for most tricks performed by a guinea pig in 1 minute.

Ford said Guinness officials told her there is currently no record holder in the category, so the organization set a minimum goal of 14 tricks for setting the record.

Ford said Coco surpassed the goal, and she is now awaiting word from Guinness World Records about whether her pet is a new record holder.

Coco, who Ford adopted four years ago from a shelter, has earned nine titles in competitions and has about 70 tricks in his repertoire, Ford said. She said in a Facebook post that she decided to pursue the record because of Coco's age.

"He'll likely retire from tricks now as he's been gradually losing interest over the last 4 months," Ford wrote. "I was really hoping he could fulfill this last accomplishment before he completely quit and he did!"

