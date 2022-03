The house made famous by 1990 movie "Edward Scissorhands" is for sale in Lutz, Fla., with an asking price of $699,900. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

March 8 (UPI) -- The house made famous by 1990 film Edward Scissorhands is on sale in Florida for $699,900, and the residence comes with memorabilia including a life-sized mannequin of the title character. The Lutz, Fla., home, currently owned by Joey Klops, was made famous as the home of the family that took in Johnny Depp's character in the Tim Burton film. Advertisement

Klops had the home remodeled to make the interior resemble the sets that served as the inside of the house in the film, and it is stocked with memorabilia including authentic and reproduced props, an original script used by the movie's pop master and a life-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin.

The exterior of the house has also been decorated with unusual landscaping designed to resemble the topiary art created by Edward.