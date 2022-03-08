Trending
March 8, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Ohio bodybuilding contest debuts Slap Fighting Championship

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio bodybuilding contest founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted an unusual new event: the Slap Fighting Championship.

The Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus, held its first Slap Fighting Championship after an announcement by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul.

The contest featured male and female competitors in different weight classes taking turns hitting one another in the face with open hands for slap fight supremacy.

The women's category was won by Adrianna Sledz, while Dawid "Zales" Zalewski won the men's super heavyweight contest via TKO.

