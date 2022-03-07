Trending
March 7, 2022 / 4:49 PM

Louisiana deputy 'pounced on' by squirrel during traffic stop

By Ben Hooper

March 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana shared video of the moment a deputy was "pounced on" by a squirrel during a traffic stop.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were conducting a traffic stop involving an arrest when "things got squirrelly."

"Upon a vehicle search, a 'pet' feral squirrel -- which was inside -- pounced on the deputies," the post said.

The video shows the deputy flailing as the squirrel quickly climbs around his body.

The post said the squirrel was safely returned to its cage. The sheriff's office said the deputy and squirrel were both unharmed by the encounter.

