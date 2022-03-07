Michigan woman wins $300,000 with lottery ticket picked by dad

An Oakland County, Mich., woman told Michigan Lottery officials she had never tried a Bonus Ball Bingo scratch-off ticket until her father picked one out for her and she won a $300,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who asked her father to pick out her lottery ticket found the man had the lucky touch when she scored a $300,000 jackpot. The 33-year-old Oakland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she normally plays Cashword scratch-off tickets, but she left the selection up to her father when she asked him to pick her up a ticket. Advertisement

"My dad was going to the store, so I gave him a few dollars and told him to get me a lottery ticket," the player recalled. "He came home with a Bingo ticket, which I have never played since I usually only play the Cashword games."

The Bonus Ball Bingo ticket, purchased from Super Happy Dollar Market in Pontiac, turned put to be a $300,000 top prize winner.

"When I finished scratching the ticket, I had my dad look it over because I thought I was reading it wrong," the woman said. "After he looked it over, we scanned it on the lottery app to confirm because we both didn't believe what we were seeing. When the message came up confirming my $300,000 prize, we both started crying! It still doesn't seem real."

The woman said some of her winnings will go toward a new car and taking a vacation. She said the remainder will go into savings.