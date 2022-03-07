Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 7, 2022 / 12:37 PM

Vacationer breaks poi weaving world record in Italy

By Ben Hooper

March 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he wanted to take on the record for most poi weaves in one minute while on vacation in Italy, and his first attempt was in front of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Advertisement

Rush said his strings became tangled at the 56-second mark, ending the attempt, and some nearby police asked him to relocate.

The next attempt, at Le Cornglia in Cinco Terra, ended with 83 poi weaves in the one-minute time period, enough to break the previous record of 80.

Rush was surprised with his certificate for the record during an interview on NBC's Today show.

Read More

Michigan woman's missing dog found on the ice 7 miles from shore $100 lottery prize leads Michigan woman to $105,000 jackpot North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate

Latest Headlines

Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Box of human heads stolen from Denver truck
March 5 (UPI) -- A thief who broke into a freight truck in Denver this week made out with some macabre cargo: a box of human heads.
Michigan woman's missing dog found on the ice 7 miles from shore
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan woman's missing dog found on the ice 7 miles from shore
March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan dog on the loose for nearly a week was reunited with her owner after the canine was found to have traveled 7 miles on the ice of a frozen bay.
$100 lottery prize leads Michigan woman to $105,000 jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
$100 lottery prize leads Michigan woman to $105,000 jackpot
March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $100 lottery prize decided to reinvest some of her winnings in a Fantasy 5 ticket that earned her $105,000.
North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate
March 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman is fighting the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to keep her unusual personalized license plate, which reads "FART."
Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record
March 4 (UPI) -- A Croatian freediver went for a walk underwater and broke a Guinness World Record by traveling more than 350 feet on a single breath.
Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home
March 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard was tranquilized and will be relocated after wandering into a city and entering an occupied home.
Man spends three hours in ice for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man spends three hours in ice for Guinness World Record
March 4 (UPI) -- A Polish endurance enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record in Lithuania by spending 3 hours, 28 minutes with his body submerged in ice.
Deer crashes through dress store in Virginia
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer crashes through dress store in Virginia
March 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a dress shop in Virginia when a deer crashed through a window and ran wild through the store.
Shanghai Tower restaurant named world's highest in a building
Odd News // 3 days ago
Shanghai Tower restaurant named world's highest in a building
March 3 (UPI) -- A restaurant that seats customers more than 1,800 feet off the ground in China's tallest skyscraper has been named the highest restaurant in a building by Guinness World Records.
Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
March 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a $73,280 lottery jackpot said his win was doubly surprising, as he had won "another big prize" just four weeks earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement