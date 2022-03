Emergency responders in Pennsylvania used a sling to hoist a cow that was stuck in chest-deep mud for about 12 hours in the Jeanette area. Photo courtesy of Westmoreland/Fayette/Allegheny County Animal Response Team/Facebook

March 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were summoned to a muddy field in Pennsylvania to free a cow that was stuck chest-deep in the mud for 12 hours. The Westmoreland/Fayette/Allegheny County Animal Response Team said crews responded to a field in the Jeanette area when a cow was found stuck up to its chest in the thick mud. Advertisement

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, Penn Township Ambulance Association, Penn Township Police Department and Penn Township Public Works participated in the rescue, the animal response team said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters surrounded the cow with tarps and were able to dig out some of the mud surrounding the animal.

The rescuers then used tow straps and a sling to hoist the cow back to solid ground.

The exhausted cow, which had been stuck in the mud for about 12 hours, was examined by a veterinarian at the scene.

"We can assure you that the animal was treated humanely on scene and with the utmost care and concern for its welfare at all times by all responders on scene," the Facebook post said.

