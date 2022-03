Police in Irwindale, Calif., said they do not know how a boat came to be abandoned in a street and tethered to a "No Parking" sign in the city. Photo courtesy of the Irwindale Police Department/Twitter

March 7 (UPI) -- Police officers in California were left scratching their heads when a boat was found abandoned in a street -- and tied to a "No Parking" sign. The Irwindale Police Department said in a Twitter post that an officer found the boat parked without a trailer at the side of Los Angeles Street. Advertisement

"Ahoy, you can't park there! At least the captain was kind enough to anchor his boat to the street sign before he abandoned ship," the department tweeted.

The boat was removed by city crews and taken to the local tow yard.

Irwindale Police Sgt. Rudy Gatto said the boat's registration was out of date and a notice will be sent to the owner. Gatto said the boat had not been reported stolen.