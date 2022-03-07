Trending
Book returned to British library 65 years after being found next to a road

By Ben Hooper
Book returned to British library 65 years after being found next to a road
A book was returned to the City of Portsmouth Public Libraries in England by Jill Davies, who found the tome at the side of a road in 1957. Photo courtesy of the Portsmouth City Council

March 7 (UPI) -- An overdue book was returned to a British library nearly 65 years after a young reader found it abandoned at the side of a road.

The Portsmouth City Council said the book, "appropriately titled" Forgotten Submarine, was found by young Jill Davies at the side of Portsmouth's Fratton Road in 1957.

The book bore markings from the City of Portsmouth Public Libraries, but Davies took it home, intending to read the tome and return it to the library.

"As an avid reader, there was no way I was going to return the book until I had read it -- which I did, and thoroughly enjoyed. But the one thing I never got around to doing was taking it to the library," Davies said in a letter to the Portsmouth City Council.

Davies said she decided to mail it back to the library when she rediscovered it on a shelf while decluttering her home in London.

She said the book had moved with her numerous times over the past 64 years.

Davies wrote that she had been concerned about fines incurred by the person who originally checked the book out and lost it at the side of the road, but she was heartened to hear Portsmouth had eliminated late fees.

"I'm delighted Jill has got in contact with us to return the book, and I hope this story inspires others to rediscover their library and not be afraid of any previous fines," said Portsmouth Councilor Ben Dowling, City Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development.

