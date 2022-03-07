Trending
March 7, 2022 / 2:27 PM

Unfinished building imploded after 15 years in Florida

By Ben Hooper

March 7 (UPI) -- A partially completed building that sat abandoned in a Florida city's downtown for 15 years was imploded after multiple delays.

The Berkman Plaza II building, which was not completed before construction was halted in 2007, became known as downtown Jackson's "eyesore" when it remained a part of the landscape for 15 years.

Jacksonville officials said the process of having the building demolished was beset with delays, with one date, Jan. 8, already canceled this year.

The building was finally brought down with an implosion at 10 a.m. Sunday.

"Finally! I've been working on this since my first year in office and it's been hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. But it's done and now we can move on," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said after the demolition.

A developer is reportedly planning to replace the unfinished structure with a new skyscraper planned to be Jacksonville's tallest.

