March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $100 lottery prize decided to reinvest some of her winnings in a Fantasy 5 ticket that earned her $105,000. Tracy Vandevenne, 58, of Frankenmuth, told Michigan Lottery officials a $100 win from a scratch-off ticket left her feeling lucky, so she used some of the money to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket from the 7-Eleven store on West Genesee Street in Saginaw. Advertisement

"I won $100 on an instant ticket, so I decided to use some of my winnings to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket," Vandevenne said.

"I used the Lottery app scanner to check my ticket the next morning. My phone buzzed and a bunch of confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $105,000.

"I was in complete shock. I took a screenshot and sent it to my son to tell him the good news!"

Vandevenne matched all five numbers from the Feb. 24 drawing: 04-07-08-32-35.

The winner said her jackpot will go into savings.