Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 4, 2022 / 5:50 PM

Michigan woman's missing dog found on the ice 7 miles from shore

By Ben Hooper

March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan dog on the loose for nearly a week was reunited with her owner after the canine was found to have traveled 7 miles on the ice of a frozen bay.

Autumn Arsenault, of Gladwin, said her dog, Maehem, a 3-year-old kai ken, was staying with her father in Bay City in late February while Arsenault was visiting Ann Arbor.

Advertisement

Arsenault said Maehem escaped from her father's house Feb. 26 and fled, apparently searching for her owner.

"I believe she frantically searched for me when she went through the door," Arsenault told MLive. "My father ended up falling on the ice and startling her, she took off.

"He chased her more, which in turn scared her more. He lost visual of her on State Park Drive and Lagoon Beach. I was in Ann Arbor and felt so helpless."

Arsenault launched a days-long search for Maehem, and ended up contacting T.K. and Son Ice Recovery after someone reported sighting the canine on the ice covering Saginaw Bay.

Arsenault received a message Wednesday from a man named Aaron Wolf who reported spotting Maehem on the ice.

Wolf remained nearby to watch the dog until T.K. and Son Ice Recovery arrived on the scene with Arsenault in tow.

Advertisement

Arsenault said the location at which Maehem was found on the ice was 7 miles from shore.

"We took three snowmobiles out with us on the backs and arrived at the location and there she was," Arsenault said. "We made sure to park the snowmobiles at a distance because of the fear she'll run.

"We walked up and called her and she came right up to us, crawling into our laps with lots of kisses. We slipped the collar on and road back to shore with her in our arms."

T.K. and Son Ice Recovery shared photos and video from the rescue and reunion on Facebook.

"I can't describe the feeling of having her home and safe," Arsenault said. "Relief is a clear descriptor, but there are so many other emotions. While the adrenaline still hasn't worn off, I can still feel some relaxation."

Read More

North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home

Latest Headlines

$100 lottery prize leads Michigan woman to $105,000 jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
$100 lottery prize leads Michigan woman to $105,000 jackpot
March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $100 lottery prize decided to reinvest some of her winnings in a Fantasy 5 ticket that earned her $105,000.
North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate
Odd News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate
March 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman is fighting the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to keep her unusual personalized license plate, which reads "FART."
Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record
March 4 (UPI) -- A Croatian freediver went for a walk underwater and broke a Guinness World Record by traveling more than 350 feet on a single breath.
Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home
March 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard was tranquilized and will be relocated after wandering into a city and entering an occupied home.
Man spends three hours in ice for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man spends three hours in ice for Guinness World Record
March 4 (UPI) -- A Polish endurance enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record in Lithuania by spending 3 hours, 28 minutes with his body submerged in ice.
Deer crashes through dress store in Virginia
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Deer crashes through dress store in Virginia
March 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a dress shop in Virginia when a deer crashed through a window and ran wild through the store.
Shanghai Tower restaurant named world's highest in a building
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shanghai Tower restaurant named world's highest in a building
March 3 (UPI) -- A restaurant that seats customers more than 1,800 feet off the ground in China's tallest skyscraper has been named the highest restaurant in a building by Guinness World Records.
Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
March 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a $73,280 lottery jackpot said his win was doubly surprising, as he had won "another big prize" just four weeks earlier.
Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road
March 3 (UPI) -- An unusual submarine-shaped vehicle that captured the attention of drivers on a Florida road was identified as an enclosed recumbent bicycle.
Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact
March 3 (UPI) -- A man from Honduras lost a wallet containing $4,000 cash in New York's Times Square -- and the billfold was returned to him with all of its contents intact.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$10 discovered in coat pocket leads to $250,000 lottery prize
$10 discovered in coat pocket leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road
Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement