Valerjan Romanovski broke a Guinness World Record by spending 3 hours, 35 minutes with his body submerged in ice. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 4 (UPI) -- A Polish endurance enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record in Lithuania by spending 3 hours, 28 minutes with his body submerged in ice. Valerjan Romanovski climbed into a glass tank of ice on a Wilno, Wilenski, street and attempted to maintain full body contact with the ice for long enough to break the record of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 33 seconds, which was set by Romain Vandendorpe of France.

The endurance enthusiast said he trained for the record for six months.

"I have been dealing with the cold for several years," Romanovski told Guinness. "Half a year before the record, there was a decision made to try my strengths in this discipline. I did a few trainings, after which I decided that the record was within reach."

Romanovski previously broke the Guinness World Record for farthest distance cycled off-road in 12 hours when he took a 195.51-mile ride.

"I prepared for the ice record in a similar way to cycling," the athlete said. He said his preparations for both records involved training, rest and regeneration.

"Workouts are not difficult for me. My body is prepared for them. I like new challenges. I use the knowledge of paramedics, scientists and doctors," he said.