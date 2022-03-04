Trending
March 4, 2022 / 3:01 PM

Leopard rescued after wandering into city, entering occupied home

By Ben Hooper

March 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard was tranquilized and will be relocated after wandering into a city and entering an occupied home.

Officials with the Meerut Forest Department said the leopard was spotted Friday morning in the Pallavpuram area of Meerut.

The leopard then entered a home in which the family barricaded themselves in another room while waiting for assistance.

Forest Department officials were able to ensnare the leopard in a net, but the big cat escaped and was caught on camera running down a street alongside pedestrians.

Rescuers said the leopard was tranquilized after about eight hours on the loose in the city. Officials said the animal would be relocated to a habitat in Hastinapur.

