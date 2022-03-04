Trending
Deer crashes through dress store in Virginia

By Ben Hooper

March 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a dress shop in Virginia when a deer crashed through a window and ran wild through the store.

Libbie Small, a relative of the owners of Penelope in Forest, said the deer crashed through a front window while employees and customers were inside.

"They were scared to death obviously because they didn't know what it was because everyone was busy, Small told WDBJ-TV.

Small said the deer explored the store for some time before three men were able to lure it outside. She said the deer's attentions were focused on a mirror at the back of the store, so the men took the mirror off the wall and turned off the lights so the animal would follow as they lured it outside.

Small said damage to the store was minimal, aside from the broken window. She said none of the people inside the store was injured.

"We were kinda joking because we're like, oh, she just wanted a pair of earrings and she couldn't open the door herself," Small said.

She said the owners hope to track down the three men who escorted the deer out of the store.

"We want to thank them for their help because there could have been a lot more damage to merchandise and to the store," Small said.

