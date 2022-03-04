Freediver takes 351-foot walk underwater for Guinness World Record

March 4 (UPI) -- A Croatian freediver went for a walk underwater and broke a Guinness World Record by traveling more than 350 feet on a single breath.

Guinness World Records said Vitomir Maricic took the record for longest underwater walk with one breath when he traversed a distance of 351 feet, .5 inch at the bottom of a pool.

Advertisement

Maricic, who completed his walk in 3 minutes and 6 seconds, said he didn't have to do much training for the record, as he was already an accomplished freediver and an expert in dynamic apnea, the art of holding one's breath while moving.

"As a professional freediver I don't really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record," he said," Maricic told Guinness.

He said he is planning to break other breath-related world records -- including bettering his own underwater walking feat.

"I can do much more but this was a live event so I wanted to be careful and precise," he said.

The record was previously held by fellow Croatian freediver Boris Milosic, who walked a distance of 314 feet, 11.5 inches in March 2020.