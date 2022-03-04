North Carolina woman fighting DMV to keep 'FART' vanity plate

March 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman is fighting the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to keep her unusual personalized license plate, which reads "FART."

Karly Sindy of Asheville said she applied for the license plate in October and was pleasantly surprised when the request was approved and she was issued the "FART" plate for the back of her pickup truck.

Sindy said she received a letter in the mail from DMV on Feb. 25 telling her that complaints had been lodged about the plate.

The DMV told Sindy she might be allowed to keep the plate if she replied to the letter with an explanation of what the plate meant to her and why she believes she should be allowed to keep using it.

Sindy consulted with some friends and founded a group titled Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, or F.A.R.T. She said the group now has a mailing list, a website and merchandise. Sindy said the group recently held its first meeting, and 15 people showed up.

Sindy sent the DMV a letter explaining she should be allowed to keep the plate as a reference to her new group. She said she is now waiting for a response.