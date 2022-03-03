Trending
March 3, 2022 / 3:52 PM

Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact

By Ben Hooper

March 3 (UPI) -- A man from Honduras lost a wallet containing $4,000 cash in New York's Times Square -- and the billfold was returned to him with all of its contents intact.

Eduardo Martinez, who works near Broadway, said he was rushing to work Wednesday morning when he dropped his wallet in Times Square, which was packed with tourists.

Martinez said he was searching for the lost wallet when he was approached by two police officers who told him the wallet had been turned over by a fellow commuter who found it on the ground.

Police confirmed the information on Martinez's identification and handed over the wallet. The man said he was pleasantly surprised to discover the $4,000 still was inside.

Martinez said he was grateful for the wallet's return, and that the incident highlights the fact that there are still good people in the world.

An employee at a Kentucky grocery store was praised in May 2021 when he picked up what initially appeared to be a piece of trash, but turned out to be a $1,000 money order.

Terry Rush, a greeter at the Dixie Highway Kroger store, said he found the money order while cleaning up and immediately took it to the service desk.

The money order was returned to its owner a short time later when the man who dropped it contacted the store. The man insisted on thanking Rush in person.

