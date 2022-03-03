Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road

March 3 (UPI) -- An unusual submarine-shaped vehicle that captured the attention of drivers on a Florida road was identified as an enclosed recumbent bicycle.

Michael Ruede captured video when he spotted the bright yellow vehicle, which he compared to a "spaceship," on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.

Ruede said the vehicle was very low to the ground.

"If there was somebody in there, they had to be lying back," he told WBBH-TV.

Michael Holm, owner of Fort Myers Cyclery, said the vehicle appears to be a recumbent bicycle -- a bike in which the rider leans backward -- with an expensive cover.

"I would expect in the excess of $20,000," Holm said.

Ruede said the bike had a blinking red light, but became difficult to see once it was next to his car.

"This is like begging to get hit or run over," he said.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said bicycles are allowed on U.S. 41, but he would have stopped the rider to discuss the visibility issue.

"You're putting yourself in a very dangerous situation," Watson said. "With that bike being so small and so low to the ground, it can be very difficult to see."

He said the rider could have also been cited for holding up traffic.

"They have every right to be there, but we want them to be safely there," Watson said.