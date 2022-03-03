Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 3, 2022 / 4:44 PM

Unusual, submarine-shaped vehicle spotted on Florida road

By Ben Hooper

March 3 (UPI) -- An unusual submarine-shaped vehicle that captured the attention of drivers on a Florida road was identified as an enclosed recumbent bicycle.

Michael Ruede captured video when he spotted the bright yellow vehicle, which he compared to a "spaceship," on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.

Advertisement

Ruede said the vehicle was very low to the ground.

"If there was somebody in there, they had to be lying back," he told WBBH-TV.

Michael Holm, owner of Fort Myers Cyclery, said the vehicle appears to be a recumbent bicycle -- a bike in which the rider leans backward -- with an expensive cover.

"I would expect in the excess of $20,000," Holm said.

Ruede said the bike had a blinking red light, but became difficult to see once it was next to his car.

"This is like begging to get hit or run over," he said.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said bicycles are allowed on U.S. 41, but he would have stopped the rider to discuss the visibility issue.

"You're putting yourself in a very dangerous situation," Watson said. "With that bike being so small and so low to the ground, it can be very difficult to see."

Advertisement

He said the rider could have also been cited for holding up traffic.

"They have every right to be there, but we want them to be safely there," Watson said.

Read More

Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact Gull impaled on lightning rod rescued from Massachusetts church roof Hawaii farmer's 50-pound taro might set world record

Latest Headlines

Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize
March 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a $73,280 lottery jackpot said his win was doubly surprising, as he had won "another big prize" just four weeks earlier.
Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallet with $4,000 lost in Times Square returned to owner intact
March 3 (UPI) -- A man from Honduras lost a wallet containing $4,000 cash in New York's Times Square -- and the billfold was returned to him with all of its contents intact.
Gull impaled on lightning rod rescued from Massachusetts church roof
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Gull impaled on lightning rod rescued from Massachusetts church roof
March 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a herring gull that became stranded on the roof of a church when its wing was impaled on a lightning rod.
Hawaii farmer's 50-pound taro might set world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hawaii farmer's 50-pound taro might set world record
March 3 (UPI) -- A Hawaii farmer may have set a new world record when he harvested a taro that weighed in at 50 pounds.
Trapped horse hoisted from 15-foot-deep well in Washington
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trapped horse hoisted from 15-foot-deep well in Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Rescue crews responded to a farm in Washington to rescue a 2,000-pound horse that fell into a 15-foot-deep concrete well.
Canadian movie theater with 13 seats officially named world's smallest
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Canadian movie theater with 13 seats officially named world's smallest
March 3 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Calif., movie theater that seats only 13 people was certified by Guinness World Records as the globe's smallest purpose-built cinema.
Exposed film in thrift store camera reveals photos of family vacation
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Exposed film in thrift store camera reveals photos of family vacation
March 2 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman is trying to solve a photographic mystery after a camera she bought from a thrift store turned out to have a roll of exposed film inside.
$10 discovered in coat pocket leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
$10 discovered in coat pocket leads to $250,000 lottery prize
March 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said finding an extra $10 in his pocket led to the last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket -- and he won $250,000.
Mountain lion takes daylight stroll through California neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mountain lion takes daylight stroll through California neighborhood
March 2 (UPI) -- Residents of a California city were warned of an unusual danger when a mountain lion took a daylight tour of a neighborhood before settling in to relax on the porch of a home.
Virginia woman's lost dog turns up five years later in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia woman's lost dog turns up five years later in Florida
March 2 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose dog went missing from her home was reunited with the canine five years later when he turned up at a shelter in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement