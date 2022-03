The Medway Fire Department and the Millis Fire Department responded to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Medway, Mass., to rescue a herring gull with its wing impaled on a lightning rod. Photo courtesy of the Town of Medway/Facebook

March 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a herring gull that became stranded on the roof of a church when its wing was impaled on a lightning rod. Town of Medway officials said a detail officer working near St. Joseph Catholic Church in Medway spotted the gull on the roof of the building and soon realized the bird's wing was impaled. Advertisement

The Medway Fire Department and the Millis Fire Department were summoned to the scene, and firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the roof of the church.

The herring gull was carefully removed from the lightning rod and turned over to Medway/Millis Animal Control officer Erin Mallette.

Mallette said the gull is being cared for by veterinarians at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton, and is expected to make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.