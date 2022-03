A Bracken Ridge, Australia, man said his $73,280 jackpot from March 2 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing came just four weeks after he won "another big prize." Photo courtesy of The Lott

March 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a $73,280 lottery jackpot said his win was doubly surprising, as he had won "another big prize" just four weeks earlier. The Bracken Ridge, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he was unaware that he had won $73,280 from the March 2 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing until officials reached him by phone. Advertisement

"When you called initially, I thought to myself, 'What's going on, mate?' I was very confused because I had no idea about the win. This is such a nice surprise," the man said during the call.

He told officials that he was no stranger to lottery luck.

"It's funny you say this actually because I won another big prize four weeks ago, but it wasn't as big as this. I must be on some sort of winning streak with this ongoing luck," he said.

The winner said his prize money will most likely go into savings.

"I've been playing lottery games for years and years, so it's wonderful to see some larger wins in recent weeks," he said.