Odd News
March 2, 2022 / 5:16 PM

Exposed film in thrift store camera reveals photos of family vacation

By Ben Hooper

March 2 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman is trying to solve a photographic mystery after a camera she bought from a thrift store turned out to have a roll of exposed film inside.

Sarah Nolan said she bought a camera from a Littleton, N.H., thrift store in September 2019. Nolan had the film developed and found snapshots of what appears to be a family on vacation.

A boat seen in one of the photos appears to have been registered in Wyoming, but there were no other clear clues about when and where the pictures come from.

Nolan said she hopes someone will recognize the people in the photos so she can return them to the family.

