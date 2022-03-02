Trending
March 2, 2022 / 4:48 PM

Mountain lion takes daylight stroll through California neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

March 2 (UPI) -- Residents of a California city were warned of an unusual danger when a mountain lion took a daylight tour of a neighborhood before settling in to relax on the porch of a home.

The mountain lion was spotted early Monday wandering near Country Club Lane and Mill Street in Selma.

Police said a caller initially insisted there was a tiger on the loose in the area, but a video captured by a resident identified the animal as a mountain lion.

"The original call did come out as they believed it was a tiger and they were adamant it was a tiger," Selma police Cmdr. Rene Garza told KSEE/KGPE.

The feline wandered through yards for several hours before climbing onto the front porch of a home.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cougar when it trapped itself in a resident's courtyard. The animal was taken to be examined by a veterinarian.

The mountain lion was released back into the wild in the Kings National Forest, officials said.



