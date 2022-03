Joseph Hellard of Elsmore, Ky., said he used $10 he found in the pocket of his coat to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said finding an extra $10 in his pocket led to the last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket -- and he won $250,000. Joseph Hellard of Elsmere told Kentucky Lottery officials he went to the Elsmere Mini Mart to buy some scratch-off tickets, but ended up without any winners.

Hellard said he was on his way out of the store when he found $10 in his coat pocket and made the snap decision to turn around and buy another ticket.

The player selected a $10 100X scratch-off ticket, which revealed a $250,000 prize.

"I fell to the ground on my knees. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was crazy," Hellard said.

Hellard said he is planning to buy a house and a new vehicle with his winnings.

"Everything we've been through, it's sure going to help," he said.