March 2, 2022 / 2:27 PM

San Diego Zoo's giant porcupine puppet unveiled at Los Angeles park

By Ben Hooper

March 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo unveiled a giant porcupine puppet in Los Angeles that is believed to be the largest puppet in the world.

Percy the porcupine, which was created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop for the San Diego Zoo, was unveiled to the public Tuesday at Los Angeles' Griffith Park.

The two-story puppet, which weighs more than a ton and has a circumference of nearly 40 feet, is believed to be the world's largest puppet, and San Diego Zoo officials said certification is pending from Guinness World Records.

The puppet, which features 2,000 foam quills, is scheduled to remain at the park for about a week before moving to its new permanent home at the zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Base Camp.

"This is a wonderful collaboration with the Jim Henson workshop," San Diego Zoo Wildlife Ambassador Marco Wendt told KCBS-TV.

"It's about a wonderful two-story, Brazilian porcupine to inspire the youth about the beauties of wildlife, and connect it, because we couldn't bring all the animals from the San Diego Zoo here."

