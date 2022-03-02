Escaped pigs lead neighbors on hours-long chase in Florida

March 2 (UPI) -- A pair of pigs escaped from their backyard pen in Florida, leading police and neighbors on an hours-long chase through the neighborhood.

Residents said the pigs escaped Tuesday morning in Lehigh Acres, and the porcine fugitives were on the loose for more than 12 hours.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, neighbors and Randy Love, a cousin of the animals' owner, chased the pigs around the neighborhood into Tuesday evening.

Love and a deputy managed to capture one of the pigs as the sun was setting.

"I was about to give up. Then that pig got a little slower, and I just went for it and grabbed him," Love told WBBH-TV.

The second pig remained on the loose, but Love said he was confident it would be captured safely.