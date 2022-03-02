Dog rescued from floating ice on Detroit River

March 2 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Michigan responded to the Detroit River to rescue a dog who became stranded on a floating piece of ice.

The Wyandotte Fire and Police departments responded after a dog named Lucy escaped from her owner and ran out onto the ice.

Lucy then became stranded on a floating piece of ice about 20 feet off shore.

A video captured at the scene shows a rescuer in specialist gear climbing partially into the water on a ladder to reach Lucy with a catch pole.

Lucy was returned to shore uninjured and reunited with her owner, rescuers said.