Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 2, 2022 / 4:32 PM

Virginia woman's lost dog turns up five years later in Florida

By Ben Hooper

March 2 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose dog went missing from her home was reunited with the canine five years later when he turned up at a shelter in Florida.

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter said the 15-year-old poodle was brought to an animal control facility with matted fur and infections in his eyes and ears.

Advertisement

The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Snowball, a dog reported missing in Norfolk, Va.

Snowball's owner, identified as Kathy, said she cried when the shelter called her and said her long-lost pet had been found.

Kathy flew to Lee County this week and was reunited with Snowball, who was treated by veterinarians and cleared for the flight home.

Read More

Escaped pigs lead neighbors on hours-long chase in Florida San Diego Zoo's giant porcupine puppet unveiled at Los Angeles park Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record

Latest Headlines

Escaped pigs lead neighbors on hours-long chase in Florida
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Escaped pigs lead neighbors on hours-long chase in Florida
March 2 (UPI) -- A pair of pigs escaped from their backyard pen in Florida, leading police and neighbors on an hours-long chase through the neighborhood.
San Diego Zoo's giant porcupine puppet unveiled at Los Angeles park
Odd News // 2 hours ago
San Diego Zoo's giant porcupine puppet unveiled at Los Angeles park
March 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo unveiled a giant porcupine puppet in Los Angeles that is believed to be the largest puppet in the world.
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Armenian man does pull-ups from flying helicopter for world record
March 2 (UPI) -- An Armenian athlete set his second Guinness World Record by performing 23 pull-ups in one minute from a flying helicopter.
Dog rescued from floating ice on Detroit River
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog rescued from floating ice on Detroit River
March 2 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Michigan responded to the Detroit River to rescue a dog who became stranded on a floating piece of ice.
Massive Welsh flag unfurled via zip wire breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massive Welsh flag unfurled via zip wire breaks Guinness World Record
March 1 (UPI) -- A Welsh TV host broke a Guinness World Record by traveling down a zip wire to unfurl a Welsh flag measuring 1,091.46 square feet.
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
March 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman found out she had won a lottery jackpot of more than $70,000 after multiple days of dodging phone calls that she assumed were scammers.
Pennsylvania student offered more than $1 million in scholarships
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania student offered more than $1 million in scholarships
March 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania high school student is facing a big decision after being accepted to 18 colleges and being offered more than $1 million in scholarships.
Entangled deer rescued from wire fence in Ireland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Entangled deer rescued from wire fence in Ireland
March 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said they disentangled a deer found caught in a wire fence on a farmer's property.
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
March 1 (UPI) -- A Southern California doctor broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 3D-printed sculpture of a human measuring 19 feet and 10 inches tall.
Unused ticket to Michael Jordan's debut game sells for $468,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Unused ticket to Michael Jordan's debut game sells for $468,000
March 1 (UPI) -- An unused ticket to Michael Jordan's NBA debut game with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 was auctioned for $468,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
California doctor's 3D-printed sculpture breaks Guinness World Record
Live cow washes up on Australian beach after being carried away by flood
Live cow washes up on Australian beach after being carried away by flood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement