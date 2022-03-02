Virginia woman's lost dog turns up five years later in Florida

March 2 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose dog went missing from her home was reunited with the canine five years later when he turned up at a shelter in Florida.

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter said the 15-year-old poodle was brought to an animal control facility with matted fur and infections in his eyes and ears.

The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Snowball, a dog reported missing in Norfolk, Va.

Snowball's owner, identified as Kathy, said she cried when the shelter called her and said her long-lost pet had been found.

Kathy flew to Lee County this week and was reunited with Snowball, who was treated by veterinarians and cleared for the flight home.