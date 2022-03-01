Entangled deer rescued from wire fence in Ireland

March 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said they disentangled a deer found caught in a wire fence on a farmer's property.

The Irish Deer Commission said rescuers responded Monday when a farmer in County Cork reported a fallow deer buck had its antlers caught in a steel wire fence.

Advertisement

A video posted to YouTube by the Irish Deer Commission shows the responding rescuer using wire cutters to clip through the fence and free the deer.

The commission said the deer did not appear to be injured and ran off after being freed.