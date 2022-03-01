Michigan men visit 23 ski resorts in 24 hours for world record

March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Michigan men unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by tackling the slopes at 23 ski resorts in 24 hours.

Kyle Kelly, 28, of Caledonia, and Brad Dykstra, 29, of Hopkins, said they started their record attempt at noon Saturday at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs and reached their goal at noon Sunday at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The men aimed to take the Guinness World Record from Terri Moore, who visited 17 ski areas in 24 hours in 2017 in Japan.

Kelly and Dykstra said evidence from their accomplishment is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.

"The hardest thing has been the stipulations set by Guinness to prove that you actually broke it," Kelly told WOOD-TV. "We have to send them lift tickets, photos. We had to film for 24 hours straight."