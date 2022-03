Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen of Gardena, Calif., broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 3D-printed sculpture of a human figure that measured 19 feet and 10 inches tall. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 1 (UPI) -- A Southern California doctor broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 3D-printed sculpture of a human measuring 19 feet and 10 inches tall. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen of Gardena said he made his first 3D-printed sculpture of a doctor to adorn a Los Angeles billboard advertising his urgent care centers.

Allen said people suggested to him the statue could be a Guinness World Record, but when he researched the record for largest 3D-printed sculpture of a human, he found it wasn't quite large enough.

Allen decided to create a second, larger statue that he dubbed The Statue of Inspiration. The 3D-printed figure of a doctor stands 19 feet and 10 inches tall. He said it took 12 weeks for a team of nine people to print the pieces of the statue and assemble them.

"The obstacles were overwhelming, but as we shared stories about 'who wears a size 45 shoe,' the fun of creation began to overcome the obstacles," Allen told Guinness World Records. "My advice to anyone and everyone is: Dream Big. Stay Focused. Let no one tell you what you can't do.

Allen's sculpture took the record from British man James Bruton, who assembled a 3D-printed sculpture of a person in 2017 that stood at 11 feet and 10 inches tall.