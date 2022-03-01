Trending
March 1, 2022 / 4:11 PM

Pennsylvania student offered more than $1 million in scholarships

By Ben Hooper

March 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania high school student is facing a big decision after being accepted to 18 colleges and being offered more than $1 million in scholarships.

Brianna Maddonni, a senior at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, amassed a total $1.08 million in scholarship offers, but she said she hasn't yet decided where to go.

Maddonni, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and plays varsity lacrosse, said she believes the key to her success was learning to advocate for herself after finding out she has genetic hearing loss.

"If somebody's walking in front of me and they're trying to talk to me when I'm behind them, I can't hear a word they say," she told WPVI-TV.

Maddonni said she put a lot of work into applying for schools and scholarships.

"I revised my college essay several times, and I applied to all the scholarships that I could, and if they had an honors college, I applied to the honors college," she said.

Jasmine Woodson, a guidance counselor at Interboro High School, said putting in the effort is key to getting scholarships.

"Students think they're not going to get them, so there's a lot of scholarships that are available to students that they don't know about because they don't try," Woodson said.

Identical twins Denisha and Destiny Caldwell made headlines in 2021 when they were accepted to more than 200 colleges and universities. The sisters together amassed more than $24 million in scholarship offers.

