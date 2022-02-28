California company's vending machine makes pizzas in 3 minutes

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A California company unveiled a vending machine that uses robotics to make pizzas in about three minutes.

Piestro, based in El Segundo, unveiled a pizza machine that builds pies to the specifications of customers who select their own crust, sauce, cheese and toppings.

The machine has a large window so customers can watch their pizzas being built before they go into a special oven that cooks the meal in about two minutes. The entire process takes about three minutes, the company said.

Piestro said it has no plans to make its own pizzas, but pizza brands are now placing pre-orders for the $100,000 machine to bring their products to more places.

"You can have it at an airport, at your school, at your college, at the bottom of your high-rise building," Piestro CEO Massimo Noja De Marco told KTLA-TV.