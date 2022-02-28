Mice, frogs and beetles ride on back of swimming snake in heavy rains

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A video captured in Queensland, Australia, shows frogs, mice and beetles surviving in a water tank amid heavy rains by riding on the back of a floating snake.

The video, posted to TikTok by user @carleen2332, shows a group of people attempting to rescue the animals trapped in a rainwater tank in the Brisbane area amid heavy rains.

Advertisement

The snake is seen swimming in the water with mice, frogs and beetles riding on its back. The serpent was identified as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

The uploader said all of the animals were successfully rescued from the water tank.