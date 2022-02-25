Trending
Feb. 25, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Canadian teen solves 211 Rubik's cubes while on a pogo stick

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia teen combined two of his hobbies and set a Guinness World Record by solving 211 Rubik's cubes while bouncing on a pogo stick.

Saul Hafting, 16, of Annapolis Royal, spent an hour and 12 minutes solving the 211 Rubik's cubes while bouncing on his pogo stick.

Guinness World Records confirmed this week that Hafting's feat was a new world record.

Hafting said he trained for about three months before attempting the record.

"I would bounce on a pogo stick as long as I could, as many days of the week I could," he told Global News. "So I would bounce on it for 10 minutes, and that's all I could do, and then I bounce on it the next day for a little longer."

Hafting said that once he reached the 45-minute mark on the pogo stick, he learned to wear knee pads under his pants to keep from getting blisters.

The teenager said he started solving Rubik's cubes about six years ago, after a friend showed him a technique.

"I was absolutely mind-blown. I couldn't comprehend that someone could solve a Rubik's cube in like under a minute," Hafting said.

"After that I would do it like all day every day for like six years," he said. "So here we are."

