Crews from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a farm near Whetstone, England, to rescue a cow stranded in a deep slurry pond. Photo courtesy of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Lutterworth Station/Facebook

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cow that wandered into a deep slurry pond and sank up to its neck. The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Lutterworth Station said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside a Technical Rescue Unit from Leicestershire's Southern Fire Station when a cow was spotted stranded in a slurry pond at a farm near Whetstone. Advertisement

Firefighters said the cow was in danger of drowning in the slurry, which was composed of water and cow manure for fertilizer.

Photos shared by the Lutterworth Station show rescuers venturing out onto the pond using an inflatable raft. The firefighters used ropes to guide the bovine back to dry land.

"An excellent example of teamwork and specialist training in action," the post said.