Rare Pokemon card featuring Pikachu sells for record $900,000

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A rare Pokemon card from 1998 set a new price record when it was auctioned for $900,000. Goldin, an auction site specializing in collectables, said the 1998 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo promo card sold for $900,000 after 34 bids. Advertisement

The card, which was graded a 7 out of 10 in quality by experts with Professional Sports Authenticator, set a record for a "public sale for any Pokemon card," Goldin said on its official Twitter account.

The auction listing said only 23 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo cards have been graded by PSA, and only one other example was given a 7 rating.

"This strong example of the 'Illustrator' Pikachu occupies a rare echelon in the hobby and would instantly elevate any collection to a world-class level," the listing said.