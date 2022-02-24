Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Company offers more than $6,000 to smell dog poop for two months

By Ben Hooper
Company offers more than $6,000 to smell dog poop for two months
British pet food company OMNI is offering to pay a dog owner $6,685.82 to switch their canine to a plant-based diet and keep track of effects including the smell of the pet's poop. Photo by gamagapix/Pixabay.com

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A plant-based pet food company in Britain is offering to pay a dog owner more than $6,000 to switch their canine's diet for two months and keep track of the pet's poop smells.

OMNI, a company that specializes in plant-based dog food, said it is seeking "a dedicated dog owner to sniff their dog's poop, to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion, stool odor and general health."

Advertisement

The winning applicant will be paid $6,685.82 to use OMNI's dog food for two months and report on the effects the food has on the animal's frequency of bowel movements, poop odor, energy levels, behavior, sleep patterns, weight and fur condition.

The dog will be examined by a veterinarian at the start and end of the two-month period, OMNI said.

OMNI co-founder Shiv Sivakumar said customers have reported improved digestion, energy levels and general health after switching to the plant-based food.

"Not only that, we are getting feedback that their dogs' stools have improved in terms of colour, consistency and smell. So, what better way to demonstrate this than by being willing to pay a dog owner to sniff their dog's poop once they've switched to our brand of dog food?" Sivakumar said on the company's website.

Advertisement

Sivakumar said the company is seeking to confirm the reports by collecting data from the successful applicant.

"We know that this is quite a peculiar vacancy, but we also know that this is the way for us to put our money where our mouth is and show dog owners that plant-based dog food could improve their dog's stool, general health and digestive health," he said.

Applications are being accepted on the company's website through March 31.

Read More

Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years

Latest Headlines

New York doctors remove tooth growing inside man's nose
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
New York doctors remove tooth growing inside man's nose
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Doctors at a New York hospital said a man who came in complaining of difficulty breathing through his right nostril was found to have a tooth growing in his nasal cavity.
Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia homeowner's doorbell camera was recording when a herd of cows that escaped from a dairy farm 2 miles away made a late night visit to her neighborhood.
Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Cat rescued after falling into frigid waters of British river
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Volunteers in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that fell from a ledge over a river and plunged into the frigid waters below.
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A New York man collected a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning that amount from another scratch-off game.
Leopard rescued from 50-foot-deep well in India
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Leopard rescued from 50-foot-deep well in India
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India lowered a metal crate into a 50-foot-deep well to rescue a leopard that had fallen into the hole and was in danger of drowning.
Building movers find long-lost wedding ring under former coffee shop
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Building movers find long-lost wedding ring under former coffee shop
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man working to relocate a building that formerly housed a coffee shop found a wedding ring that had been lost by a customer at the cafe 2 1/2 years earlier.
Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager with a passion for Marvel superheroes and cartoons put her knowledge to the test and set a pair of Guinness World Records.
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina hospital said one family had an "extra special 'twosday'" when a baby was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 -- in delivery room 2.
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A videographer using a camera drone on a Florida beach captured footage of a massive hammerhead shark that paid a visit to a group of paddleboarders.
Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The owners of an Alabama food truck assembled a team of four people to shuck 38 ears of corn in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
New York lottery player collects his second $10M prize in 3 years
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement